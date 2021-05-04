Luzardo apologizes for breaking finger playing video game

Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Jesús Luzardo has played video games all his life. The Oakland lefty will continue to do so with fervor, even after the embarrassment of breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand while gaming.

Luzardo has apologized to his teammates and Athletics manager Bob Melvin for the accident, which occurred Saturday when he banged his hand into a table while playing a video game four hours before a start.

Luzardo is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his finger.

“I'm a 23-year-old kid, I make mistakes,” Luzardo said Tuesday. “I feel like a lot of people don't realize that we are people as well and we make mistakes, the same mistakes that fans make, the same mistakes that people that work normal jobs make."

“It was an immature mistake and it was a stupid mistake. But I still made a mistake and that's something that I'm going to learn from and I'm not going to do again,” he said.

Luzardo noted it's not as if he threw his hand down in anger or out of frustration — it was merely bad luck, he said.

On a Zoom video call, Luzardo demonstrated how his hand came out to his side and hit the top of a table, what he called a reaction to something that happened in the game. He didn't share what game he was playing.

“There's no way for me to describe this in any other way other than stupid and maybe immature,” he said. “I've never had something like this happen and I don't plan on anything like this happening again.”