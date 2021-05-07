Rays score 7 runs in 8th to complete 4-game sweep of Angels

Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, left, celebrates his home run with Willy Adames during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Zunino homered, Brett Phillips had two hits during a seven-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

The Angels capped one of the most stunning days in franchise history by blowing a late three-run lead as Tampa Bay completed a four-game sweep. Los Angeles began the day with a surprising move when they cut Albert Pujols, ab ruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade-long tenure with the team.

Pujols, a three-time NL MVP for St. Louis, was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, but was batting only .198 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 24 games.

The move didn't appear to affect the Angels early on as Andrew Heaney pitched 6 2/3 innings and stymied the Rays with 10 strikeouts while allowing only four hits. But the bullpen imploded.

Zunino began the rally quickly after Heaney exited with a solo shot to left field off Mike Mayers (1-2) in the seventh. The Rays then broke it open in the eighth, sending 12 batters to the plate and getting six hits off three Angels pitchers.

Tampa Bay's first five hitters reached base in the eighth. Phillips began the outburst with a single and scored on Randy Arozarena's double to right-center. Arozarena tied it at 3-all when he came home on Manuel Margot's single. Margot stole second and third and gave the Rays the lead when he dashed home on Kurt Suzuki's passed ball.

Yandy Díaz and Zunino followed with RBI singles before Phillips added a two-run double the second time he was up in the eighth.

The Angels' bullpen has allowed 78 runs, second-most in the majors.

