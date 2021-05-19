Spencer Turnbull throws Detroit Tigers’ first no-hitter in a decade in win over Mariners

Spencer Turnbull #56 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

DETROIT – Spencer Turnbull has thrown the first no-hitter for the Detroit Tigers organization in almost exactly a decade.

Turnbull allowed just two walks in an otherwise spotless start against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Spencer Turnbull #56 and Eric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers bump fists during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (2021 Getty Images)

It’s the first no-hitter for the organization since Justin Verlander no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on May 7, 2011. That was Verlander’s second no-hitter -- the first came against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007.

Turnbull’s no-hitter is the eighth in team history. He struck out nine batters in what was his first career complete game -- and finished with a career-high 117 pitches.

READ: Don’t look now, but the Tigers are out of last place, with some positive signs

Ad

The first batter to reach base against Turnbull was rookie Jarred Kelenic, who led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk. He stole second base with two outs, but was stranded there.

Then, Turnbull walked Jose Marmolejos to lead off the ninth inning. He was erased on a one-out fielder’s choice by Kelenic, who was eventually stranded at first base.

Detroit did more than enough on offense, scoring five runs on 10 hits. Jeimer Candelario hit a home run and a double, while Harold Castro hit a double and a pair of singles. Jonathan Schoop pitched in two singles.

With the win, the Tigers are 7-2 in their last nine games and have improved their overall record to 16-26.