Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Brewers also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.

Adames (pronounced ah-DAH-mes) is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.

The move could clear the way for Tampa Bay to bring up Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball. But the switch-hitting shortstop is just 20 years old, and the Rays also have Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján at Triple-A Durham.

The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. Luis Urías, a first-year starter, is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games.

Adames, 25, has a career .254 batting average with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games.

This move cuts into Milwaukee’s bullpen depth.

Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season. The 25-year-old Rasmussen is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.

