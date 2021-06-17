University of Detroit Mercy names new interim head women’s basketball coach after controversy

DETROIT – University of Detroit Mercy’s Athletic Department has promoted assistant coach LaTanya Collins to interim head coach of the women’s basketball team for the upcoming season, according to the team website.

Coach Collins replaces coach AnnMarie Gilbert, who has left the university after being accused of abuse by players and their parents.

In a report from the Detroit News, the parents of every player on the team signed a letter and sent it to the schools administration talking about how Gilbert inflicted emotional, mental and physical abuse.

Many even took to social media to voice their distaste for the athletic department for not doing all they can to protect them.

Ad

Over 14 players refused to play for Gilbert after the accusations and the team was in danger of not having a season. Coach Collins was recently promoted to recruiting coordinator for the Titan women’s basketball team and the university looks forward to providing her the support she needs to have a winning season.

The team last year was only 1-13 and majority of the players affiliated with the program have transferred to other institutions.