Allyson Felix qualifies for 5th Olympics at 35, 1st as mom

Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after finishing second in the Womne's 400 Meters Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field.

Allyson Felix secured her fifth Olympic berth Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, placing second in the 400m final, an event in which she won silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 35-year-old mother is the most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history with nine medals – six gold and three silver – and she's now guaranteed an opportunity to add to that total this summer.

Felix ran the fourth-fastest 400m of the first-round heats Friday in 50.99, and followed that up with a 51.01 in Saturday's semifinals, No. 6 among the field that round. She entered Sunday's final as the ninth-fastest American woman at 400m this season, and came back in the final 100m to clock 50.02.

First-place finisher Quanera Hayes (49.78) and Wadeline Jonathas (50.03) will join Felix in Tokyo. All three posted season-bests in a fast race.

Felix was the only one among the 16 finalists in both the men's and women's 400m who had competed in an Olympics.

She's also entered to compete next week in the 200m, an event in which she's a four-time world medalist, three-time Olympic medalist and No. 6 all-time.