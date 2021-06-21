WNBA game recaps: Here’s what you missed over the weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Guard/forward Betnijah Laney #44 of the New York Liberty handles the ball defended by guard Brittney Sykes #15 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Six WNBA games took place over the weekend action -- here’s what happened:

Phoenix Mercury 80, Los Angeles Sparks 66

On Friday, the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Los Angeles Sparks due to a stellar performance from Skylar Diggins-Smith. SDS led the team in scoring with 21 points while Brianna Turner chipped in 14 points. For the Sparks, Erica Wheeler led the way with 17 points and Brittney Sykes scored 14.

Chicago Sky 91, Connecticut Sun 81

Tipping off the action on Saturday, the Chicago Sky led by Courtney Vandersloot defeated the Connecticut Sun. Vandersloot led in scoring with 18 points while Diamond DeShields added 14 of her own points in the win. For the Sun, Brionna Jones led with 22 points and veteran Dewanna Bonner had 17 points.

Washington Mystics 82, Indiana Fever 77

Continuing on Saturday, Tina Charles led her Washington Mystics to a great win over the Indiana Fever. Charles led the way with an impressive 30 points and 15 rebounds, along with Ariel Atkins chipping in 16 points of her own. For the Fever, Danielle Robinson had 19 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 18.

Dallas Wings 95, Minnesota Lynx 77

In the last matchup on Saturday, Marina Mabrey carried the Dallas Wings to a win over the Minnesota Lynx. Mabrey scored 28 points shooting almost 70 percent from the field while her teammate Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points. For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield led the team in scoring with 17 points.

New York Liberty 76, Los Angeles Sparks 73

Capping off the weekend action on Sunday, the New York Liberty defeated the Los Angeles Sparks with a game saving block from Rebecca Allen. The Liberty forward led the team in scoring with 19 points and 3 blocks while Sami Whitcomb scored 17. Leading the way for the Sparks was Erica Wheeler with 20 points while Kristi Toliver and Nia Coffey both had 15 points.

