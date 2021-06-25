Detroit Tigers game vs. Astros postponed Friday; split doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

The tarp on the field at Comerica Park.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game vs the Houston Astros on Friday at Comerica Park has been postponed due to weather.

Friday’s game always figured to be in jeopardy after several hours of heavy rainfall in Metro Detroit. The teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday (June 26) at 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m., the Tigers announced. Both games will be seven innings.

All tickets purchased for Friday’s game can be used for the 1:10 p.m. Saturday game.

Both games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit (TV) and 97.1 The Ticket (radio).

Detroit lost the first game of the series Thursday, 12-3. Houston has won 11 games in a row and owns the best record in the American League.