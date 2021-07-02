2021 WNBA All-Star Rosters announced

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of Team Delle Donne is introduced before the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne 129-126. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2021 AT&T WNBA All Star Game All-Star rosters have been announced as the league continues it’s 25th season celebration.

The game will not only be a place where you can see the league’s best but it also a celebratory send-off of the WNBA players who will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as the women from the WNBA will face those going to the Olympics.

Serving as Co-Head Coaches of Team WNBA will be WNBA Legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

Both Leslie and Thompson are among the most decorated players in league history. Each was named to the WNBA’s All-Decade Team in 2006.

The USA Women’s National Team will be under the direction of Head Coach Dawn Staley, herself a member of the WNBA’s All-Decade Team.

As part of the league’s 25th season celebrations, the WNBA will also honor the gold-medal winning 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team with a special presentation during the game highlighting the impact the team had on women’s sports and the role it played in launching the WNBA.

The initial selection of the All-Stars was conducted through a combination of voting by fans, current WNBA players and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

You can view the roster here:

DeWanna Bonner, Sun (4th All-Star selection): A two-time WNBA champion and the only player in league history to win the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year honor three times, Bonner was named to the All-Star Game for the fourth time. Bonner’s 16 points per game and 7 rebounds per game rank second on the Sun this season behind only Jonquel Jones.

Liz Cambage, Aces (4th All-Star selection) : A two-time All-WNBA Team selection and the runner up in the 2018 WNBA MVP voting when she paced the league in scoring, Cambage was named to the All-Star Game for the fourth time. Her 14 points per game and 9 rebounds per game have helped Las Vegas to the league lead in scoring to date for the 2021 season, and the No. 2 spot in rebounding and blocks.

Kahleah Copper, Sky (1st All-Star selection) : Now in her sixth WNBA season, Copper, a first-time All-Star, has thrived since being inserted into the Sky’s starting lineup in 2020. Through 17 games, she is leading Chicago in scoring with 13 point per game and minutes with 32 per game.

Dearica Hamby, Aces (1st All-Star selection): The reigning, two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Hamby will represent the Aces in her first All-Star appearance. One of six Aces to average double-figures in scoring this season with 11 points per game, Hamby has done so while coming off the bench in all 15 games for Las Vegas.

Brionna Jones, Sun (1st All-Star selection) : A first round draft pick in 2017 who broke into the Sun’s starting lineup a year ago, this is Jones All-Star debut. In 2021, Jones is recording career-best figures for scoring with 14 points per game and rebounding with 6 rebounds per game, while playing the most minutes of her five seasons.

Jonquel Jones, Sun (3rd All-Star selection) : For Jones, the two-time league rebounding leader, who won the league’s Most Improved Player honor in 2017 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018, this is her third All-Star Game. Jones leads the league in rebounding and the Sun with a career-best 21 points per game sitting at third in the WNBA. She also is No. 2 in the WNBA in three-point shooting accuracy.

Betnijah Laney, Liberty (1st All-Star selection) : The WNBA’s Most Improved Player in 2020, now in her first season with the Liberty, Laney has earned her first All-Star selection. After posting career-highs of 17 points per game and 4 assists per game last season with Atlanta, Laney has increased her output in 2021 to 19 points per game and 5 assists per game.

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings (1st All-Star selection) : The WNBA’s leading scorer last season when she averaged 22 points per game is among the league-leaders once again, ranking fourth at 20 points per game. Ogunbowale, who has scored at least 20 points in 10 of her 16 games, will be making her All-Star debut.

Candace Parker, Sky (6th All-Star selection) : Having earned a championship and two league MVP honors in 13 seasons with the Sparks, Parker will now represent the Sky as an All-Star. Parker, who made an immediate impact on the league in 2008 as the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and league MVP honors in the same season, has made an immediate impact in her first season with the Chicago Sky and have posted an 8-1 record in games in which she has played.

Satou Sabally, Wings (1st All-Star selection): The No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Sabally is one of two Wings selected to make their first All-Star appearance, along with Ogunbowale. Sabally is Dallas’ leading rebounder with 6 per game and No. 3 scorer averaging 13 points per game.

Courtney Vandersloot, Sky (3rd All-Star selection) : The five-time WNBA assists leader, who last season became the first player in WNBA history to average double-digit assists with 10 assists per game, is a three-time All-Star. An All-WNBA First Team selection the past two seasons, Vandersloot is averaging a league-leading 8 assists per game in 2021, two more per game than the No. 2 ranked player.

Courtney Williams, Dream (1st All-Star selection): A sixth-year player now in her second season with the Dream, Williams will represent Atlanta in her All-Star debut. One year after leading the league’s guards in rebounding 7 rebounds per game, Williams, who has increased her scoring output each season, is averaging a career-high 17 points per game.

Should a member of Team WNBA be unable to play for any reason, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will name a replacement.

The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021, will be played July 14 in Las Vegas. The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

