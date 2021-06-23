USA Basketball announces first-ever women’s 3x3 team for Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, two logo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, are displayed at a grand opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, a venue for volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and wheelchair basketball during the Paralympic Games, in Tokyo. A test event for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for later February, that would have involved some non-Japanese athletes is being rejiggered because of fear of the spreading virus from China. It will now involve only Japanese athletes.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

USA Basketball took to Twitter today to announce its first ever women’s 3-on-3 team roster.

The team consists of young rising stars of the WNBA and went undefeated in the qualifying rounds to get to Tokyo.

On the roster is Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces, who is the leading scorer for career points in NCAA history and is a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

Next is Allisha Gray, who is a former South Carolina Gamecock and currently a part of the Dallas Wings averaging almost double figures a game.

Katie Lou Samuelson, a former University of Connecticut player will be joining the squad and currently plays for the Seattle Storm.

Last but not least is Stefanie Dolson, who is also a former Husky and is a member of the Chicago Sky where she is an anchor for the squad.

Kara Lawson, the head women’s basketball coach at Duke University and a 2008 Olympic gold medalist, will be the teams coach and advisor. Since starting at the helm in 2017, she has led USA 3x3 teams to six gold medals.

The 3x3 rules prevent coaching during games, but Lawson guides the team during practices and in its preparations.

You can catch the team fight to get the gold in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

