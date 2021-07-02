WNBA Awards: Chicago Sky coach, James Wade named Coach of the Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Head coach James Wade of the Chicago Sky looks on against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Chicago Sky’s James Wade was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for June, the league announced.

At the helm, Wade led the Sky to an 8-4 record for the month as Chicago finished June with an 10-8 overall record. Chicago went 5-3 on the road and 3-1 at Wintrust Arena in June.

From June 9 to June 24, the Sky went on a historic, franchise-best seven-game winning streak, highlighted by a season-high 105-point outburst against the Minnesota Lynx on June 15 and recorded four wins in games that qualified in the Commissioner’s Cup standings.

Chicago was powered by its offense, which led the WNBA in points scored with 1,004, field goals made with 367 and assists with 260.

The Sky also finished with a league-best in steals with 100 and finished second in the league in free throws made with 181, rebounds with 424 and blocks with 49.

Wade will guide the Sky, which has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, against the Dallas Wings on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

You can follow the action on CW26 or on CBS Sports Network The Chicago.

