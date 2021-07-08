Grand Rapids Drive change name to Gold

The Grand Rapids Drive announced this week the team will be known as the Grand Rapids Gold beginning with the 2021-22 NBA G League season.

The new name and logo honor the Gold’s new affiliation with the Denver Nuggets, which was announced earlier this year.

“This new affiliation and corresponding name change is one of the biggest moves we’ve made as a franchise,” shared Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold, according to the release. “Aligning ourselves further with the Denver Nuggets, a team that recently advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, further elevates the professional basketball experience here in Grand Rapids, and we couldn’t be more excited to get back on the court this fall.”

The Grand Rapids Gold name celebrates Colorado’s world class mining heritage and the colors incorporate those used by the Denver Nuggets since 2018.

The Gold’s new primary and secondary logos include a small river within each “R” to honor one of Grand Rapids’ famous nicknames, River City.

The Grand Rapids Gold have been a pivotal NBA G League franchise since their founding in 2006.

The team moved to Grand Rapids in 2014 after being purchased by SSJ Group, a market touted as the best in America for minor league sports by Sports Business Journal.

The Gold have ranked in the top 5 in NBA G League attendance, drawing more than 3,000 fans per game. This will be the organization’s seventh season in Grand Rapids, playing at the DeltaPlex Arena.