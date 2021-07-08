Colton, Savard put Lightning 1 period away from Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) reacts after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. – Ross Colton scored off a pass from David Savard to put the Tampa Bay Lightning 20 minutes away from their second straight Stanley Cup title.

Savard set up Colton's goal with 6:33 left in the second to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after two periods in Game 5 of the final Wednesday night. Colton stunted the momentum Montreal had built in the second period and put more than 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena one step closer to party time.

Colton and Savard are the only two players in the Tampa Bay lineup without their names engraved on the Stanley Cup. Colton is a rookie who wasn't with the Lightning in the bubble last year, while Savard was a veteran trade-deadline acquisition who had never made it past the second round of the playoffs before.

The two unlikely heroes got it done on the scoresheet while Tampa's 2020 trade pickups, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, were buzzing all over the ice and flustering the Canadiens. Coleman had a quality scoring chance in front, laid a big hit on Montreal's Nick Suzuki and drew a penalty — all in the first period.

But the second belonged to the Canadiens until Colton scored. An unsuccessful power play gave them momentum and tiled the ice toward Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is undefeated after a loss on each of the past two playoff runs.

Vasilevskiy also posted shutouts in Tampa Bay's series clinchers in each of the previous three rounds. He stopped 14 shots in two periods, while Canadiens goalie Carey Price had 18 saves.

The Lightning are looking to join the 2016 and ‘17 Pittsburgh Penguins as the only teams to win the Cup back-to-back in the salary-cap era that began in 2005. They’d also be the first team since Chicago in 2015 to hoist it on home ice.

