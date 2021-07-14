WNBA’s Candace Parker makes history as first woman on cover of NBA 2K

Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky on the cover of NBA 2k22.

Candace Parker will make history as the first women’s basketball player ever to be on the cover of NBA 2K.

Parker, a native of Chicago, is donning her Chicago Sky jersey on the video game cover.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K



I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

She currently plays for the Sky and was named a WNBA 2021 All-Star while averaging 13 points per game.

Parker has been a star since her college days at Tennessee under legendary late coach Pat Summit. During her time there she was a two- time national champion, Naismith College Player of the Year, and John Wooden Award recipient.

After leaving college, Parker lit up the WNBA in her first year by simultaneously winning Rookie of the Year and the Most Valuable Player Award.

She also is an Olympic Gold Medalist, has been named to WNBA All-First Team six times and a WNBA champion.

Now, the five-time All-Star adds, just another honor to her long list of achievements and awards.

For more WNBA coverage click here.