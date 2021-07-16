Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Twins postponed -- here’s the plan for making up both games

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers’ doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Comerica Park has been postponed due to rain.

Intense and lasting rainfall throughout the morning and afternoon Friday forced the teams to cancel the first games back from the All-Star break. The Tigers were supposed to host the Twins at 2:10 p.m. to make up the Mother’s Day rainout back on May 9.

Friday’s originally scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. is also postponed.

The first postponed game has been rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. Saturday (July 17). Detroit and Minnesota were originally scheduled to play at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, so now, both games will be seven innings as part of a split doubleheader.

The second postponed game from Friday has been rescheduled for 2:10 p.m. Aug. 30. That was originally supposed to be an off day for the Tigers in between a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays and a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. Both the Toronto and Oakland series are at Comerica Park, so the Aug. 30 game won’t require the Tigers to adjust their travel schedule.