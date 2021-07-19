WNBA awards: Amanda Zahui B. of Los Angeles Sparks wins Cares Community Assists Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Center Amanda Zahui B #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B. has been given the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award recipient for her participation in health and wellness programming, contributions to the LGBTQ+ community along with numerous other causes she is passionate about.

Zahui B. participated in the Sparks’ Healthy Mind/Healthy Body Virtual event, where she spoke with local teens and their parents during Mental Health Awareness Month.

She was commended by the event’s sponsor, Anthem Blue Cross, for her authenticity and transparency during the event.

In celebration of WNBA Pride, she also wrote an article for the league website on what PRIDE means to her.

She continues to serve as a role model and ally to the LGBTQ+ community and is constantly offering her time to do community appearances and share her experiences.

With her passion for reading, Zahui B. started a book club with a local 14-year-old girls AAU basketball team. The group focuses on the work of Black authors and meets together via Zoom to read together and discuss passages.

In her first season with the Sparks, she became passionate and committed to creating a more comfortable environment for the homeless population in Los Angeles.

Recently, she has dedicated her time and resources to volunteering in soup kitchens, handing out water, and donating necessities such as feminine products.

“Giving back to the community is a core part of being my authentic self. I’m passionate about inspiring youth and making the world a better place,” said Zahui B, according to a league press release. “This is just the beginning of the impact I plan to make in Los Angeles, raising awareness about mental health and helping make our community a better place for everyone.”

The WNBA Cares Community Assist Award is awarded monthly during the season to the player who best reflects the WNBA’s passion to make a difference in the community.

In recognition of her efforts, the WNBA and State Farm will donate $5,000 to benefit The Children’s Institute.