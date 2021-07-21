Follow updates: NHL’s Seattle expansion draft today

The Seattle Kraken will be able to draft one player from 30 NHL teams on Wednesday night.
The Vegas Golden Knights, the league’s most recent expansion franchise, are exempt from losing a player in this expansion draft, which is standard practice in NHL expansion history not to subject a recent expansion team to a new expansion draft.
Seattle may also try to sign free agents ahead of the draft. Those signings will count as their pick from the corresponding team.
The expansion draft will be broadcast on at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS).
Follow updates here:
