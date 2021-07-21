Follow updates: NHL’s Seattle expansion draft today

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Ron Francis talks to reporters in Seattle, after he was introduced as the first general manager for Seattle's yet-to-be-named NHL expansion team. Scouts for Seattle's expansion NHL franchise have become a common sight at arenas around the league. In one corner of the second floor at the Seattle Kraken’s future training center sits the office of the general manager, complete with a view of the primary practice rink below. It’s a space Ron Francis will become very familiar with sometime in the summer of 2021 when that portion of the facility is completed. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

