Follow updates: NHL’s Seattle expansion draft today

Seattle set to announce expansion draft picks

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Ron Francis talks to reporters in Seattle, after he was introduced as the first general manager for Seattle's yet-to-be-named NHL expansion team. Scouts for Seattle's expansion NHL franchise have become a common sight at arenas around the league. In one corner of the second floor at the Seattle Kraken’s future training center sits the office of the general manager, complete with a view of the primary practice rink below. It’s a space Ron Francis will become very familiar with sometime in the summer of 2021 when that portion of the facility is completed. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Seattle Kraken will be able to draft one player from 30 NHL teams on Wednesday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights, the league’s most recent expansion franchise, are exempt from losing a player in this expansion draft, which is standard practice in NHL expansion history not to subject a recent expansion team to a new expansion draft.

Seattle may also try to sign free agents ahead of the draft. Those signings will count as their pick from the corresponding team.

  • The expansion draft will be broadcast on at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS).

Follow updates here:

