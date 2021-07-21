Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez chosen as U.S. flag bearers for Opening Ceremony

Sue Bird will be one of the flag bearers for the United States during the Opening Ceremony.

The United States' flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics have been chosen.

It was announced on Wednesday morning's episode of 'TODAY' that women's basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez would lead the U.S. out of the tunnel for the Opening Ceremony.

This will be the first time in Olympic history that participating countries will each include both a male and female athlete carrying the flag for the Opening Ceremony.

Bird is one of the most decorated women's basketball players in history. The 40-year-old is a four-time WNBA champion and has helped guide Team USA to four Olympic gold medals in women's basketball, on top of four additional gold medals at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Alvarez, 31, is an infielder for the Miami Marlins organization, but rose to fame at the Sochi Olympics when he won a silver medal in short track speed skating. He is the first for Winter Olympic athlete without Olympic baseball experience to play a game in the MLB.

The Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, July 23.