Buffalo Sabres select Michigan D Owen Power 1st overall in 2021 NHL Draft

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Michigan's Owen Power (22) watches the puck while working against Minnesota's Cullen Munson (13) during an NCAA hockey game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The NHL Central Scouting Bureau has three Michigan players listed among its top six North American prospects, led by 6-foot-6 defenseman Power, the top-ranked player, who is current representing Canada at the World Hockey championships in Latvia. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

The Buffalo Sabres have selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power at 1st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

It was quite the night for the Wolverines with Power going 1st overall, then two of his teammates and a commit going in the top 5. Michigan became the first college hockey school to have three players selected in the 1st round of the NHL Draft.

Power’s teammate at Michigan, center Matthew Beniers, was selected 2nd overall by the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Hughes, who is to play at Michigan this fall, was selected 4th overall by the New Jersey Devils with whom his brother, Jack Hughes, already plays.

Finally, Michigan center Kent Johnson went 5th overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The draft is taking place Friday night -- 8 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVA Sports). This is a virtual event again.

Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. (NHLN, SN, SN NOW).

2021 NHL Draft 1st-round order and results: