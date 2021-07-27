Ariarne Titmus swipes second gold of Tokyo Games, Ledecky fifth

Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her second Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games, beating Katie Ledecky once again.

Breakout Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus backed up her 400m freestyle victory with another gold medal performance in a field that included Katie Ledecky, winning the 200m freestyle in an Olympic record 1:53.50.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey, who led Titmus by a half-second at the 150 mark, took silver.

Titmus closed with a final split of 28.8 to pass Haughey with 15 meters to go.

Canada's Penny Oleksiak, a Rio 2016 gold medalist in the 100 free, took bronze as Katie Ledecky, never seeming to be in contention for the win, finished fifth.