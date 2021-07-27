World champion Italo Ferreira one win from surfing gold for Brazil

Brazil's Italo Ferreira carved his way to a shot at the gold medal in men's shortboard surfing's Olympic debut.

Italo Ferreira, the reigning champion of the World Surf League, continued his show-stopping, point-piling ways for Brazil on Tuesday in the men's shortboard semifinals at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

In holding off a spirited challenge from Australia's Owen Wright, Ferriera earned a shot at the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport's history.

Countryman Gabriel Medina had a shot at guaranteeing the gold for Brazil, but he suffered a heartbreaking loss to Kanoa Igarashi of Japan in the best match of the semis.

Medina started the heat with an 8.33 wave, but Igarashi scored a 9.33 to pull ahead and won by less than a quarter-point.

He'll next square off with Wright for the bronze, with Ferreira and Igarashi going head to head for that historic gold.