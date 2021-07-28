Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Finals and Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Finals MVP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, front right, holds up the NBA Championship Trophy as his mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo, left, takes a photo during a parade for the basketball team's NBA Championship win, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

It’s been 50 years since the Milwaukee Bucks won a championship, and that 50-year drought has come to an end as the Bucks win game six of the NBA Finals on their home court against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns with a score of 105-98.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s biggest goal was finally fulfilled as he won his first NBA championship and was awarded the Finals MVP.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger and their son Liam ride on a bus during a parade for the NBA Championship Bucks basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 26-year old adds to his resume two accomplishments that even great players like Charles Barkley, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, weren’t able to accomplish.

Even when Antetokounmpo signed a supermax extension of $255.6 million over six years in December 2020 and became the league MVP twice, his biggest goal was to win a championship for the team that drafted him.

During the post-game press conference he said, ”I hope I give people from Africa and Europe hope that it can be done. Eight and a half years ago, when I came into the league, I didn’t know where my next move will come from, and my mom was selling stuff in the streets. Now I’m here sitting at the top of the top, and I’m extremely blessed.”

Ad

The Finals MVP dropped 50 points in the victory and celebrated with champagne showers and passing cigars to his teammates and staff, but was found the next morning on Instagram live with his Finals MVP trophy and the Larry O’Brien trophy at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.