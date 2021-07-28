NHL free agency opens today: Follow signing updates here

NHL free agency opens today: Follow signing updates hereDave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing EditorPublished: July 28, 2021 10:09 amUpdated: July 28, 2021 10:15 amTags: NHL Free Agency, NHL Free Agents, Free Agency, Free Agents, NHL, Signings, Contract, Updates, HockeyFILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, in this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo. Reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc Andre Fleury has been traded from Vegas to Chicago and is contemplating his future, according to his agent. Allan Walsh tweeted Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that Fleury had still not heard from the Golden Knights about the deal.AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)Free agency opens in the NHL at noon Wednesday, July 28.Follow all signing updates from around the league here: Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.