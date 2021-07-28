Podcast: Katie Zaferes explains how preparing for all weather conditions earned her an Olympic bronze

Katie Zaferes of Team United States celebrates winning the bronze medal during the Women's Individual Triathlon on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Podium

Multiple surfers, including Caroline Marks and Carissa Moore, give their takes on the ideal weather conditions for their competitions. Owen Wright, who became the first surfer to ever win an Olympic medal when he claimed bronze in the men's event, explains why a surfer's favorite color is purple.

Triathlete and Olympic bronze medalist Katie Zaferes talks about how the weather in Tokyo impacted her event and details the worst-case scenario for each of the three portions of a triathlon.

You can listen to this episode of The Podium on Apple Podcasts or below:

