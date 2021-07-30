Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson wins Gold in inaugural women’s 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics

Members of team United States, from left to right, Kelsey Plum, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray pose with their gold medals during the awards ceremony for women's 3-on-3 basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson and Team USA made history, defeating Russia 18-15 to earn the first-ever gold medal in Olympic 3x3 basketball history.

Dolson led USA in points with 7 and rebounds with 9 in the gold-medal game. The two-time WNBA All-Star center also averaged the sixth-most points per game amongst all scorers in the tournament.

In addition, the University of Connecticut product also recorded the second-best shooting percentage and was third overall in defensive rebounds per game across tournament play.

“It is incredible,” Dolson said, according to a team press release. “Basketball runs deep in the USA so for us to come here, prove ourselves, and pull this off to win gold is incredible. To show everyone that we are on just the same level is really special. We don’t know what’s down the road, but we hope that we’ve started some type of dynasty with 3-on-3 and that this is just the beginning.”

Ad

As a team, the USA was first overall in six statistical categories, including points per game, defensive rebounds and 1-point shooting percentage.

After defeating France and Mongolia on Saturday, the USA beat Romania and Russia on Sunday, then Italy and China on Monday. While the USA’s lone loss came against Japan in the final group game, the squad still secured a bye to the semifinals match. That match took place earlier in the evening on Wednesday, and the USA outlasted France for a 18-16 semifinal victory to advance to the final.

For Chicago this season, Dolson has started all 14 of the Sky’s games while averaging almost 8 points per game along with almost 4 rebounds per game.

The Sky return from its five-week Olympic break on Aug. 15 vs. the Seattle Storm