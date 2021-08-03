Team USA obliterates Canada in blowout water polo match

MATCH STATS

It wasn't a "duel in the pool" between two North American powerhouses. The United States blew Canada out of the water in a jaw-dropping 16-5 quarterfinal bloodbath at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

The match was basically over by the end of the first quarter, with the U.S. up 7-1. Team USA added four more points in the second and, after a silent third, tacked on an additional five.

The score marked the largest margin of victory in a women’s Olympic knockout round match, though the U.S. did destroy Brazil 13-3 in a Rio 2016 quarterfinal. Three players -- Maggie Steffens, Makenzie Fischer, and Alys Williams -- scored three points each. With 52 career goals, Steffens now holds the record for highest total in women's water polo history.

Since women's water polo was added to the Olympics in 2000, the U.S. has won a medal in the event at each Games. The Americans took home gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 -- and are certainly strong contenders for a three-peat in Tokyo.

The U.S. plays either Australia or the Russian Olympic Committee in the semifinals.

Watch out.