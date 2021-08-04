Teenagers Misugu Okamoto, Sky Brown lead women's park skateboarding prelims

Sky Brown, the youngest athlete to ever represent Team Great Britain at a Summer Olympics, qualified in the No. 2 spot for the women's park skateboarding final in Tokyo. Japan's Misugu Okamoto, 15, took the top spot.

In park skateboarding, five judges evaluate competitors using a 0-100-point scale. The highest and lowest scores are dropped, and the remaining three scores are averaged to calculate a score for each run. In Olympic prelims, twenty skaters compete in four heats of five skaters by random draw and competition consists of three 45-second runs. An athlete's best score out of the three counts for advancement to the final, and the top eight skaters overall (regardless of heat) advance.

Brown, who turned 13 less under a month ago, scored 55.26, 57.40 and 40.03 on her three runs. Okamoto put up her highest score on the last run, scoring 54.31, 55.59 and 58.51.

Okamoto is the top-ranked female park skateboarder in the world, according to World Skate, and Brown is ranked No. 3. Brown's mother is Japanese and her father is British; she splits her time between the United States and Japan. Japan will have three competitors in the final with 12-year-old Cocona Hiraki and No. 2-ranked Sakura Yozosumi also clocking in at third and fourth, respectively.

American Bryce Wettstein advanced to the final but teammates Brighton Zeuner and Jordyn Barratt missed out, finishing in 11th and 12th, respectively.

Two 13-year-olds, hometown favorite Momiji Nishiya, and Brazil's Rayssa Leal, topped the podium in the women's street contest on July 26.

FULL WOMEN'S PARK PRELIMS RESULTS