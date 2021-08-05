How to stream Tokyo Olympics coverage on Aug. 5-6

NBC is offering streams of the Tokyo Olympics.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 Tokyo Olympics streams:
All times are ET.
- 12 p.m.-5 p.m. -- NBC Daytime (Aug. 5)
- 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.-- NBC Primetime (Aug. 5)
- 11:30 p.m. (Aug. 5)-2:30 a.m. (Aug. 6) -- NBC Prime Plus
More Aug. 5-6 event streams:
- 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. -- Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
- 12 a.m.-2 a.m. -- Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States
- 12:40 a.m.-2:40 a.m. -- Basketball, Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia
- 4:30 a.m.-9:20 a.m. -- Sport Climbing, Women’s Combined Final
- 5:20 a.m.-6:40 a.m. -- Water Polo, Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States
- 6:50 a.m.-9:55 a.m. -- Track & Field, Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav & more (Allyson Felix)
- 8 a.m.-11 a.m. -- Soccer, Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada
- Full coverage: Tokyo Olympics
- View: Schedule
- View: Results