USA BMX racer Connor Fields to be released from Tokyo hospital Thursday

United States BMX racer Connor Fields, who crashed and suffered a head injury during competition at the Tokyo Olympics, will be released from St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 5, per a statement from USA Cycling.

The 28-year-old is expected to return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and begin his rehabilitation.

Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs. He was removed from the track on a stretcher and rushed via ambulance to St. Luke’s International Hospital where doctors found that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage. After a night in the ICU and no additional bleeding, Fields was moved out of the critical care unit. He has been under the care of the USOPC, USA Cycling and local physicians.

