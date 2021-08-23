Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Jimmy Hayes #11 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on February 19, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Former professional hockey player Jimmy Hayes has died at age 31.

The Boston Globe reports Hayes was found dead Monday at his home in Milton, Mass. The cause of death is not known.

Hayes, a winger, played two seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program when it was based in Ann Arbor, Mich. He then became a standout at Boston College where he helped win a national championship. He was drafted 60th overall in the 2nd round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008.

Hayes played parts of three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, two with the Florida Panthers, two with the Boston Bruins and one with the New Jersey Devils. He most recently played for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Through 334 career NHL games he had 54 goals and 55 assists. His younger brother, Kevin Hayes, currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jimmy leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021