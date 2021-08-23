Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

Former professional hockey player Jimmy Hayes has died at age 31.
The Boston Globe reports Hayes was found dead Monday at his home in Milton, Mass. The cause of death is not known.
Hayes, a winger, played two seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program when it was based in Ann Arbor, Mich. He then became a standout at Boston College where he helped win a national championship. He was drafted 60th overall in the 2nd round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008.
Hayes played parts of three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, two with the Florida Panthers, two with the Boston Bruins and one with the New Jersey Devils. He most recently played for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Through 334 career NHL games he had 54 goals and 55 assists. His younger brother, Kevin Hayes, currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jimmy leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs— BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. 31 years old. I just chatted with him last week at a golf course. He leaves behind wife Kristen & two young boys, 2 and 3 months. Also brother Kevin, three sisters and a Mom and Dad. Devastating news for family and Boston hockey community. pic.twitter.com/fgtwyYQ4IO— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 23, 2021