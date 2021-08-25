Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize draws bases-loaded walk in first career plate appearance

Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize, right, heads to first on a bases-loaded walk as Harold Castro jogs home to score during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in St. Louis.

DETROIT – Casey Mize threw five scoreless innings Tuesday in the Detroit Tigers’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals, but it was his first career plate appearance that proved most memorable.

Mize came up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the second inning and looked like he had no intention of swinging. Before the game, manager A.J. Hinch had hinted that the team didn’t want Mize to risk injuring himself in the batter’s box.

Mize kept the bat on his shoulder for four straight pitches and trotted down to first base, recording his first career RBI in the process.

Casey Mize had his first at-bat in a #Tigers uniform and you WON'T BELIEVE what happens next! pic.twitter.com/VYjtw81QJr — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 25, 2021

He even added in a bat flip and shot the imaginary bow and arrow once he got to the base. Obviously, his teammates were loving it.

In his next trip to the plate, Mize actually got ahead in the count 3-1, but ended up grounding out to second base on a full count pitch.

Nobody knows if the universal designated hitter will be installed after this season, so it might be our last chance to watch these American League pitchers awkwardly shuffle up to the plate. For Mize, his first plate appearance is one he likely won’t forget.