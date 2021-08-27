Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures to the crowd following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TURIN – Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

He played for United from 2003-09.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80