Mostly Cloudy icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Associated Press

Tags: Sports, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Massimiliano Allegri
Full Screen
1 / 2

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures to the crowd following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

TURIN – Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

He played for United from 2003-09.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.