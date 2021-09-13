Partly Cloudy icon
71º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

Greg Beacham

Associated Press

Tags: Clay Helton, Sports
Southern California head coach Clay Helton walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Southern California head coach Clay Helton walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LOS ANGELES – Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge.

Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move Monday, two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford.

Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC's interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season.

Helton's Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.