Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle in 2022 with single-race format

DETROIT – Mark your calendars and start your engines -- the Detroit Grand Prix has announced its return to Belle Isle in 2022.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will once again wave the green flag on summer in the Motor City as the three-day event will return to beautiful Belle Isle Park, June 3-5, 2022.

The 32nd Grand Prix in Detroit’s history will once again feature the top open-wheel racing series in North America – the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – along with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing the same weekend on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park 2.3-mile street circuit. For the second consecutive year, the top rung on the Road to Indy development ladder will feature two races at the Grand Prix with the rising stars of INDYCAR competing in the Indy Lights Series on Belle Isle.

Racing will begin on Belle Isle with the return of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on Friday, June 3 with practice sessions planned for INDYCAR, Indy Lights and IMSA, along with qualifying for the IMSA DPi and GTD classes.

Saturday, June 4 will feature INDYCAR qualifying, the first Indy Lights race of the weekend and the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic race on the challenging and physical 14-turn street circuit.

Following the second Indy Lights race of the weekend, the 30th INDYCAR race in Detroit’s history will take the green flag on Sunday, June 5 as the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix will serve as the seventh round on the 2022 series schedule. Next summer will mark the first time since 2012 that Belle Isle will host a single INDYCAR race on Grand Prix weekend in the Motor City. In order to help alleviate the rigors of a strenuous stretch for INDYCAR teams and drivers that will feature events on five consecutive weekends, the Grand Prix will shift gears from a Detroit doubleheader back to a single-race format in 2022.

Sunday’s Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix will be televised live on USA, part of the NBC family of networks. The specific INDYCAR race broadcast time, along with IMSA and Indy Lights TV broadcast information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with the great racing on track, the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will feature activities and entertainment for fans of all ages to enjoy throughout the weekend on Belle Isle. Interactive displays, music, merchandise and great food and beverage options will add to the off-track excitement on Belle Isle in the Midway, the Meijer Fan Zone and adjacent to the Autotrader Winner’s Circle, located at the historic Scott Fountain.

“We are excited to once again start the summer season in Detroit with an amazing weekend on Belle Isle at the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Grand Prix. “Riding the momentum from the world’s largest single-day sporting event at the Indianapolis 500 a few days earlier, the Grand Prix weekend will provide plenty of excitement on and off the track as we are proud to bring this world-class event back to Detroit and continue to provide positive national and international exposure for our entire region.”

Previous Grand Prix ticket holders will be able to purchase their seats for 2022 beginning later this fall with all ticket packages and plans expected to go on sale in early January. Fans can register for an early ticket purchase opportunity, and learn more about the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, at www.DetroitGP.com.