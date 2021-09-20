Former Detroit Tigers outfielder who now throws 100 mph joining Indians as relief pitcher

Anthony Gose #89 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 12, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona.

DETROIT – A former Detroit Tigers outfielder who is now throwing 100 mph on the mound will reportedly be called up by the Cleveland Indians as a relief pitcher on Monday.

Jon Morosi, of MLB Network, reports Anthony Gose, who played for the Tigers in 2015 and 2016, will be called up from Triple-A Columbus.

The Tigers traded second baseman Devon Travis to the Toronto Blue Jays for Gose on Nov. 13, 2014. He played 170 games with Detroit, slashing .247/.315/.363 (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) with 26 doubles, 10 triples and seven home runs. He struck out 183 times and stole 23 bases in 35 attempts.

Anthony Gose #12 of the Detroit Tigers takes a swing during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 9, 2016 in Washington, DC. (2016 Getty Images)

Gose was granted free agency on Nov. 6, 2017, after appearing in 11 games as a pitcher with Single-A Lakeland. He continued working as a reliever in the Texas Rangers organization in 2018, and then with the Indians organization in 2019.

This season, Gose has posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.455 WHIP in 33 innings for the Columbus Clippers. He’s averaging 13.4 strikeouts and 7.6 walks per nine innings.

Gose has been on fire since Aug. 17, firing 13 scoreless innings with 21 strikeouts, six walks and three hits allowed. Over that span, he’s held hitters to a .283 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage).

It's time to get a look at Gose! #Indians LHP Anthony Gose has been pitching extremely well since he returned from the Olympics. Gose has not allowed a run over his last 11 appearances. He was up to 101 mph tonight as well.



Last 11 - 13.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 6BB 21SO 0.00 ERA#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/IdYIQm4DMQ — Indians Prospective (@indiansPro) September 18, 2021

If he takes the mound for the Indians, it will be his first appearance in an MLB game since May 15, 2016, when he entered the game as a defensive replacement in center field in the bottom of the eighth inning. His final at-bats with the Tigers came May 11, 2016, when he went 0-3 with three strikeouts.