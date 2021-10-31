Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS – Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime Sunday to cap a wild game, giving the Tennessee Titans a wild 34-31 victory and control of the AFC South.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Tennessee (6-2) has won four straight overall to take a three-game lead in the division and also has the third season sweep of the Colts in franchise history.

Indianapolis (3-5) has lost three straight in the series — this one coming in improbable fashion.

After the Colts forced a punt with less than two minutes left in regulation and taking over on their 8-yard line, Wentz was in danger of being sacked for a safety. He made an ill-advised, left-handed forward flick that rookie Elijah Molden snatched out of the air and scored on a 2-yard return to break a 24-24 tie. It was Tennessee's first interception return for a score in 38 games.

Wentz shook it off quickly. On the ensuing series, he hooked up with Michael Pittman Jr. for 37 yards to get the ball across midfield on third down. Then Ashton Dulin drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty against Kevin Byard. Jonathan Taylor walked in for a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go.

Then Byard turned the game by picking off Wentz with 5:48 left in overtime — already in field goal range. Bullock closed it out four plays later.

Titans: Receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle) and backup left tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) all sat out. So did senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz, who was in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Right guard Nate Davis and S Dane Cruikshank were evaluated for concussions during the game.

Colts: Right tackle Braden Smith (thumb and foot) and receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) both returned to the lineup, but Hilton left in the fourth quarter after hitting his head hard on the ground. He was diagnosed with a concussion. Defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis was carted off the field with a right knee injury late in the first half. He was hurt on an interception return that he fumbled away. Indy also lost safety Khari Willis (calf) during the game.

Titans: visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Colts: host the New York Jets on Thursday night.

