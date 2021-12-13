49º

Pistons-Bulls game postponed as Chicago deals with team COVID outbreak

At least 10 players in COVID protocols for Bulls

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 09: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons defends Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter of the NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on May 09, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The NBA is postponing the Tuesday night matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls because the Bulls don’t have enough players available due to a COVID outbreak with the team.

ESPN’s Woj said the Bulls have 10 players in COVID protocols, including the team’s leading scorer, Zach LaVine. The Bulls-Raptors game on Thursday is also postponed.

The postponement gives the Pistons a couple of extra days off. Their next scheduled game is Dec. 16 at Indiana. Detroit has lost 11 straight games.

No makeup date has been announced for the postponed game with Chicago.

