Pistons-Bulls game postponed as Chicago deals with team COVID outbreak

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 09: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons defends Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter of the NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on May 09, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The NBA is postponing the Tuesday night matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls because the Bulls don’t have enough players available due to a COVID outbreak with the team.

ESPN’s Woj said the Bulls have 10 players in COVID protocols, including the team’s leading scorer, Zach LaVine. The Bulls-Raptors game on Thursday is also postponed.

The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2021

The postponement gives the Pistons a couple of extra days off. Their next scheduled game is Dec. 16 at Indiana. Detroit has lost 11 straight games.

No makeup date has been announced for the postponed game with Chicago.