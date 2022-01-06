U.S. Figure Skating Championships Day 1 recap: Cain-Gribble/LeDuc set national record in pairs

Pairs Short Program

With only two Olympic pair berths available for Team USA, tonight's short program was a frenzy for the top spot.

"It's first place or nothing for all of these teams," said commentator Johnny Weir ahead of the event. With Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier absent, each duo performed as if one place had already been claimed.

Last year's silver medalists, Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, raised eyebrows early with a U.S. Championship record score of 77.48. The crowd roared with approval.

But Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc received the second standing ovation of the night. They started with a beautiful triple twist, followed with a side-by-side triple loop and a sharp throw to the Lutz. Clean, fully rotated landings made for an especially compelling performance. "That was a national skate," chimed commentator Tara Lipinski. "They created a moment, and that's what this team is known to do. They skated to win." The duo scored 79.39, breaking the national record for the second time in a single night.

Ad

"I love this team because of how solid they are as individual skaters," Weir added.

"We're thrilled," Cain-Gribble said after her short program. "It was exactly the way we wanted to skate, and honestly, today, we knew we had to be perfect with the program that went before us ... We just focused on the task at hand, and what we could accomplish."

Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov trailed a distant third, earning 68.11 points.

One thing's for sure: Two record-breaking short programs mean the free skate is set to be a dramatic showdown.

SEE MORE: Podcast: Timothy LeDuc, alongside partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, delivers unique take on pairs skating

Perhaps the biggest news in pairs skating happened before the competition even started: Reigning champions Alexa Knierim and partner Brandon Frazier were forced to withdraw Wednesday night when Frazier experienced COVID-related symptoms, despite being vaccinated. He explained in an emotional Instagram post:

Ad

However, Knierim/Frazier can still petition for an Olympic berth. Given the quality of tonight's performances, that appeal seems less like a lock. More to come ...