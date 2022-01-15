2022 European Figure Skating Championships results: Russians sweep, Kamila Valieva dominates free

Russia's Kamila Valieva broke her own short program world record at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships.

No surprise, Russia crushed the competition at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships -- despite surprise errors from their superstar skaters. Kamila Valieva topped every competitor in the tournament, and now looks to conquer the world at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After posting the highest-ever score in the short program -- breaking her own world record -- Valieva set sky-high expectations for her free skate. She tumbled during a triple Axel early in her routine, causing the audience to gasp and cutting into her grade of execution. Valieva then completed three near-perfect quads. "She proved she's human after all," said commentator Tara Lipinski. Lipinski said: "You don't want to leave the door open for someone like [Alexandra] Trusova if she has the skate of her life that day."

Valieva scored 168.61 points -- far from her personal best -- for a 259.06 total.

Ad

"The plan for Kamila Valieva was to win everything this season," commentator Terry Gannon said. "The plan is working."

"Every element feels like the diamond standard of what we're watching," competitor Johnny Weir said.

SEE MORE: 2022 European Figure Skating Championships results: Kamila Valieva breaks own world short program record, Shcherbakova falls

It was quads, quads, quads for the three top Russian skaters -- Valieva, Trusova, and Anna Shcherbakova.

Shcherbakova must have felt nerves following a bad spill in her short program. But she reminded us why she's the world No. 1 in a brilliant free skate, posting 168.37 points for a 237.42 combined total -- and second-place finish.

Ad

"She was the winner of the day for me," Weir said, noting her near-flawless routine.

SEE MORE: Anna Shcherbakova hits personal best free skate in Italy

This time, Trusova's ambitious program contained some bad spills. Trusova took a 4.75 grade of execution-hit during her first fall, and tripped again later in her highly technical skate. Despite those stumbles, "what she's doing is tremendous" said Weir. She earned 159.23 points with her free for a 234.36-point combined total, which ultimately landed her in third.

More as this story develops ...