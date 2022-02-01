MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears

Major League Baseball deputy commissioner Dan Halem, center, arrives for a meeting in New York, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, for the first in-person baseball negotiating session since the MLB lockout began. At far left is Patrick Houlihan, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Labor Relations at Major League Baseball, and second from left is Colorado Rockies owner Dick Montfort. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK – Baseball labor negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that's threatened by a lockout.

The sport's ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract, and the sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency.

Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.

Tuesday's session will be the first on the central issues since then, and the sides don't agree on many economic proposals, leaving very little time to end the lockout and avoid disrupting the Feb. 16 scheduled start of spring training workouts. Players would need several days to travel to team complexes in Arizona and Florida, plus time to go through COVID-19 protocols.

Given the need for at least three weeks of workouts, Opening Day on March 31 would be threatened if there is not an agreement by late February or early March.

