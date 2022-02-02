American Kai Owens 'doing well' after moguls training crash

Kai Owens of the U.S. is checked on by medical staff after a crash during the women's freestyle skiing moguls training session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 01, 2022.

U.S. skier Kai Owens injured her face in a crash Tuesday during a moguls training run preceding the event's qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old shared photos of her visibly bruised and swollen face to Instagram accompanied by an optimistic message:

"I took a little crash in training last night," Owens said. "I’m doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions. Thank you for all the well wishes!"

Owens said she was feeling grateful to be skiing at the Games – hosted by the country from which she was adopted – and praised the venue's views.

Raised in Vail, Colorado, Owens tried multiple skiing disciplines as a kid, including Nordic, alpine, slopestyle and moguls, before falling in love with the latter after trying a water ramp. She has said she makes an effort to better connect with her heritage and has learned some Mandarin.

Owens is making her Olympic debut. This season she recorded a third-place podium finish at December's Ruka World Cup in Finland, then followed up two weeks later with another third-place result in the non-Olympic event of dual moguls in Alpe d'Huez, France. She placed sixth in moguls at the 2021 World Championships.

Reuters, citing one of its photographers, said Owens appeared to lose consciousness for a moment after the fall, though was eventually able to ski back down.

Moguls qualifying begins Thursday for both women and men skiers. Men's finals are Saturday, followed by women's finals Sunday.

