Team USA athletes on the ground at 2022 Winter Olympics

Jason Brown takes in the sights and sounds at the Capital Indoor Stadium, home to figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With events set to begin at the 2022 Winter Olympics, U.S. athletes are getting acquainted with their accommodations as well as competition venues, which means they're taking to social media to share their adventures.

Like Kendall Coyne Schofield, who has already visited the Olympic rings and taken to the ice at the National Indoor Stadium.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/KendallCoyne/status/1488526855959367683?s=20

The U.S. women's hockey team opens its tournament against Finland in a preliminary game on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock.

Schofield wasn't the only U.S. athlete to visit their corresponding venue, as Jason Brown took in the sights and sounds at the Capital Indoor Stadium, home to figure skating at the Olympic Games.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/jasonbskates/status/1488627290657468432?s=20

Figure Skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins Thursday, February 3.

U.S. bobsledder Kaillie Humphries also did some exploring and captured this striking image of the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, home to luge, bobsled and skeleton.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/BobsledKaillie/status/1488807658526162944?s=20

View the full sliding schedule here.

Often times escapades can be more fun with friends or teammates in tow, and in the case of U.S. pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc, both!

View social media post: https://twitter.com/alexa_knierim/status/1488741042308403201?s=20

Also, in the latest example of "Athletes: They're Just Like Us," here is U.S. women's hockey player Hilary Knight in the elevator with teammate Hannah Brandt on their way to the laundry room



View social media post: https://twitter.com/HilaryKnight/status/1488808533600583683?s=20

Even Shaun White got in on the action!

View social media post: https://twitter.com/shaunwhite/status/1488908369477861380?s=20

Check back for more updates from your favorite U.S. athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics!