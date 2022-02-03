Live Updates: U.S. women's hockey team takes on Finland in first game at Olympics

Follow along as the U.S. women's hockey team faces off against Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. women's hockey team plays their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics at 8:10 a.m. ET against Finland. While it's only Game 1, the U.S. is on a mission to defend its title from PyeongChang, and there will be some stiff competition this time around as both Canada and Finland look to improve their fortunes at this year's Games.

Follow along below for live updates from the upcoming tilt between the U.S. and Finland.

First period

0:00 - The U.S. is wearing its new white sweaters for their debut at the 2022 Olympics. Finland is donning their absolutely gorgeous blue sweaters, which may just be the best get-up of any hockey team at these Games.

4:01 - Big glove save from Maddie Rooney on a shot that was deflected off a Finn's skate in the low slot. Those are always some of the trickiest stops to make. Not a busy start to the period for Rooney, but a crucial save there.

9:32 - Ronja Savolainen and Brianna Decker collide and Decker stayed down on the ice. The three-time Olympian had to be stretchered off the ice. The injury didn't look good. Needless to say, losing Decker would be a gigantic blow for the U.S. as it looks to defend its title.