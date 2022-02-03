22º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Video: U.S. women’s hockey take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Olympics, Winter Olympics, Hockey, US Women's Hockey, Finland
The U.S. took down Finland by a score of 5-2 Thursday morning, but it came at a cost. (Anthony Wallace/Afp Via Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s hockey team took down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics by a score of 5-2 as both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finished the day with a pair of goals each.

Watch highlights here:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.