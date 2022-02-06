31º

Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list

Associated Press

Metropolitan Division's Jack Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, right, skates in front of Pacific Division's Connor McDavid, of the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league's All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.

The Devils announced the move on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Devils' next game is Monday night at Ottawa.

