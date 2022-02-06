Live Updates: Valieva, Karen Chen skate off in figure skating's team event

Team USA delivered on the first day of figure skating's team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Now with two more segments ahead and valuable points at stake, will the Americans continue to deliver on Saturday night (U.S. time)?

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 p.m. ET: NBC in Primetime | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock

Nipping at their heels are the Russian skaters, this time representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who are in second by only two points (28 to 26). ROC has its best shot at pulling ahead tonight with 15-year-old skating sensation Kamila Valieva.

Ad

Karen Chen, who twice has been fourth at the world championships, is representing the U.S. in her first Olympic team event but second Winter Games.

After the women's short program, the field of 10 countries will be cut in half with only the top five advancing into tonight's men's free skate.

Entering the night, the U.S. is first (28), ROC second (26), China third (21), Japan fourth (20), Italy fifth (18), Canada sixth (16), Georgia seventh (15), Czech Republic eighth (12), Ukraine ninth (4) and Germany 10th (3).

Follow along live with updates below...

Women's Short Program

Group 1 feat. Gubanova

The first of two groups of women are on the ice for their six-minute warmup... China's Zhu Yi, Ukraine's Anastasia Shabotova, Czech Republic's Eliska Brezinova, Georgia's Anastasia Gubanova and Italy's Lara Gutmann.

8:44 p.m. ET: The start order for each segment in the team event is based on world standing in that discipline, so Zhu competes first for China. She falls on her triple toeloop in her opening combination and later pops an intended triple loop. Score: 47.03.

Ad

8:49 p.m. ET: The race for which countries will advance to the free skates/dance portion of the team event heats up with both Zhu and Shabotova's performances. The Ukrainian easily goes ahead of Zhu with a respectable 62.49 points.

8:56 p.m. ET: Brezinova is up next and if the name sounds vaguely familiar, that's because we watched her brother, Michal Brezina, a four-time Olympian compete for Czech Republic in the men's short program on Day 1 of the team event. He placed seventh, and she moves into second (61.05) for now with a popping "Sweet Dreams" remix that may have had you dancing at home.

9:03 p.m. ET: Gubanova potentially rounds out Georgia's Olympic team event debut, and beautifully so, jumping to first among the women with 67.56 points.

9:09 p.m. ET: Fun fact: Italy did not qualify any women's singles spots for these Olympics, but was granted a women's entry into the team event as it was ranked high enough collectively and had earned spots in the other three disciplines. So, Gutmann takes to the ice for what could be her sole performance here, unless of course Italy remains in the top five. Gutmann does almost all she can to help Italy advance and is in fourth for now, between Brezinova and Zhu.

Ad

Group 2 feat. Chen, Valieva

The final group is on the ice -- Canada's Madeline Schizas, German Nicole Schott, Japan's Wakaba Higuchi, Chen and Valieva.