Star running back Alvin Kamara arrested during NFL Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas

NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) rushes as AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders (52) closes in during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS – Alvin Kamara, a star running back for the New Orleans Saints, was arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities.

Kamara, 26, was taken into custody Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with an incident that happened Saturday at a night club, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called at 5:50 p.m. Saturday to a hospital after someone was injured at night club in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, they said.

Investigators determined the victim had been attacked by Kamara, and he was arrested Sunday after the game, according to authorities.

Kamara was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked under a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3204.

Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, as the NFC lost to the AFC, 41-35.