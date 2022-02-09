In The Village: Ryan Cochran-Siegle joins the podcast

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team USA takes silver at the 2022 Winter Olympics in men's super-G on February 8 in Yanqing, China.

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Next up? Fresh off the podium, it's Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

Cochran-Siegle went from a dramatic crash in Kitzbuhel to medaling in Super G in Beijing to winning a silver 50 years after his mother won gold.

The latest Olympic champion of the Cochran skiing dynasty stops by to talk about life in the village and traveling with 22 pairs of skis (?!?!?).

