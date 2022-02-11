Day 7: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

Shaun White of Team USA in action during the 2022 Winter Olympics, men's snowboard halfpipe classic on February 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou China.

Team USA Medal Race Updates 02/11/2022

The medal race is tight at the top after Austria joined Norway with 14 total medals, as we near the midpoint of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Germany is shining with the most golds (seven) but that's just one more than Norway, and two ahead of the Netherlands and Sweden.

As for the numbers behind Day 7, including some big ones for Team USA:

Team USA did not win a medal on Feb. 11, so their total remains at 10: four gold, five silver, one bronze

On Day 7 at PyeongChang 2018, the U.S. had the same amount of medals as on Day 6 - five gold, one silver, two bronze

Netherlands: in the women’s short track 1000m, the 5th gold for the Netherlands at these Gaems. This is the 50th winter Olympic gold medal for the Netherlands but just the country’s second in short track. To date, 46 of the country’s 50 gold medals have come in speed skating Suzanne Schulting wins gold in the women’s short track 1000m, the 5th gold for the Netherlands at these Gaems. This is the 50th winter Olympic gold medal for the Netherlands but just the country’s second in short track. To date, 46 of the country’s 50 gold medals have come in speed skating

Belgium: Hanne Desmet wins bronze in the women’s short track 1000m, Belgium’s 1st medal of these Games, their 1st in short track, and their 7th all time Winter Olympic medal

52 of 109 events have been completed

Nearing the midpoint of medals awarded, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/11/2022

Norway 6 3 5 14 Austria 4 6 4 14 ROC 2 4 6 12 Canada 1 4 7 12 Germany 7 4 0 11 Netherlands 5 4 1 10 Team USA 4 5 1 10 Italy 2 4 4 10 Sweden 5 2 2 9 Japan 2 2 4 8

