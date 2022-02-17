Staffords to cover medical expenses for photographer who fell off stage during Super Bowl parade

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES – Matthew and Kelly Stafford are going to cover the medical expenses for the photographer who fell off a stage near them and fractured her spine during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl parade, according to Adam Schefter.

Kelly Smiley, a photographer who covers the NFL, NBA and NHL, was covering the parade Wednesday (Feb. 16) when she slipped and fell off the stage.

A video circulating on social media showed Matthew Stafford looking surprised and turning away from Smiley while Kelly Stafford checked to see if she was OK. His reaction generated criticism from many who saw the video.

At 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, Smiley tweeted, “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”

According to Schefter, the Staffords will cover Smiley’s medical expenses and pay to replace her cameras.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley ... and we are sorry for what happened,” the Staffords said, according to Schefter. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

A GoFundMe page for Smiley has raised more than $40,000.